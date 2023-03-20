C. Scott Votaw Named Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy

The University System of Georgia has named C. Scott Votaw as executive director of the Georgia Film Academy (GFA).

A 35-year veteran of the entertainment industry, Votaw’s experience includes instructional program and curriculum creation along with worldwide production expertise in film production, 2D/3D animation, special FX, motion capture and post-production.

“Alongside GFA’s amazing team of professionals, I hope to leverage years of global industry expertise and relationships to expand partnerships and train more Georgians for jobs in the rapidly changing film, television and digital entertainment industry,” Votaw said. “I look forward to increasing collaboration with our partner institutions and industry stakeholders by using emerging technologies to transform how content is created and consumed – all while creating innovative instructional and learning experiences for students and adult learners statewide.”

Votaw got his start in Hollywood working on sets for commercials, film and episodic television, before working for production companies including Saban, Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd. and other independent content creation companies.

Most recently, he worked as an international consultant with CSV-Consulting to studio infrastructure providers, workforce development and emerging technology companies within the film and entertainment production sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.

Votaw, a Georgia native, also previously served as vice president of production and development for Classic Entertainment for seven years and president of KidzVidEntertainment for six years, overseeing creation of programming for the U.S. and global markets.

He replaces former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff, who stepped down from the position in July to form a talent management and production company.

Since its founding in 2015, GFA has met an increasing demand for educational and workforce needs within Georgia’s growing film and creative industries by bringing professional training opportunities to 28 institutions across the state – including those in the University System of Georgia as well as the Technical College System of Georgia.

This includes film production, post-production and digital entertainment certification programs, allowing students the opportunity to gain real-life experience through internships working on the sets and in the offices of film and television productions and industry post-production facilities.

GFA also offers high school teacher training in production, content creation and post-production in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education, providing access to professional film and television experiences as well as curriculum and resources for teachers across the state.

Georgia has gained significant momentum as a leader in the film industry and is projected to create nearly 40,000 jobs with the average salary of $84,000 for Georgia film workers.

With more than 100 sound stages and the largest incentive program in the industry, film and television productions in Fiscal Year 2022 spent $4.4 billion in Georgia – a new industry record.

For more information, visit https://www.georgiafilmacademy.edu/.