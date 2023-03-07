California Proposes Witholding New Tax Credits From Hollywood Productions Unless They “Set Ethnic, Racial, And Gender Diversity Goals And Develop A Plan To Achieve Them”

While it may not be illegal yet, California is taking its first steps to punish Hollywood projects that aren’t woke enough to meet the ever-moving standards of progressives.

In 2022, California voted to pass SB 485, which revised the state’s film tax credits legislation to introduce a new credit which could only be receive if a given project provided “a diversity workplan that includes goals that are broadly reflective of California’s population.”

According to the 2020 Census, California’s racial demographics are 41% White alone, 6% Black alone, 40% Hispanic, 15%Asian alone, 1.6% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, 0.4% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, 21.2% Some Other Race alone, and 10.2% individuals whose ethnicity is composed of two or more races.

Under the bill, an appointed commission would be prohibited "from certifying the tax credit for an applicant […] until the commission receives the applicant's final diversity report."