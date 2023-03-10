Columbus native Dallas Austin seeks entertainment experience for downtown Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning record producer and songwriter Dallas Austin imagines a music and entertainment destination in Downtown Atlanta, an idea he is pitching to top city leaders.
Austin is calling it the Georgia Entertainment and Music Experience, or GEM for short. While it’s still conceptual, the effort could amplify Atlanta and Georgia’s rich music history like other cities such as Nashville have.
“My goal is to brand Atlanta as the music city it is,” Austin said. “That energy for Atlanta is long overdue.”
Austin, a Columbus native, has produced more than 60 hit singles, such as TLC’s “Creep” and “The Boy is Mine” from Brandy and Monica. He’s worked with a long list of popular artists including Madonna, Aretha Franklin, Pink, Gwen Stefani and Michael Jackson. He’s won a Grammy and has been nominated for nine others. In 2019, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. See more here.