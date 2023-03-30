Eclipse Creative celebrates hit show “Homegrown” with Season 3 on HBO Max, Magnolia Network and Discovery+

Eclipse Creative, an Atlanta-based team of full-service storytellers, is proud to announce the April 1st launch of the third season of its hugely successful creation, “Homegrown,” on HBO Max, Magnolia Network and Discovery+. Executive produced & directed by Jennifer Mador along with Showrunner Nicole Chiulli, “Homegrown” follows Jamila Norman, an Atlanta-based farmer, as she helps families transform their ordinary, urban backyards into working farms. Leaning on her background in environmental engineering, Jamila shares her expertise on everything from raising miniature cows and rain water preservation to growing fresh fruits and vegetables. Viewers will feel inspired to start their own gardens as they watch other homeowners successfully turn an empty lawn into a thriving mini farm.

“Creating this season of Homegrown has been so rewarding (and adorable!). It’s such a joy learning gardening techniques from Jamila, who is a wealth of knowledge, and watching the families successes with their bountiful harvests.” said Nicole Chiulli, Executive Producer at Eclipse Creative.

Continuing the successful format of previous seasons, each of the eight episodes for season 3 focuses on creative solutions for transforming unique landscapes into lush gardens. This season even features some adorable farm animals that are sure to become fan favorites. Outside of tangible takeaways, each episode of “Homegrown” will be centered around a virtue that can be taught or demonstrated through backyard farming such as passion, new beginnings, and resourcefulness, to name a few.

Watch “Homegrown” seasons 1 through 3 and see Eclipse Creative’s work as show creator, writer, producer, production and post team, exclusively on HBO Max, Magnolia Network and on Discovery+. Show trailer can be found here. The brand new season airs Saturdays beginning April 1st, 2023 on HBO Max, Magnolia Network, and Discovery+.