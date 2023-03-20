Eclipse Gaming Systems Unveils 3 New Slot Titles; Demonstrates Tribal Gaming Commitment

Eclipse Gaming, a provider of top-performing casino games for tribal gaming markets and select commercial markets, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the Indian Gaming Association (“IGA”) Trade Show at the San Diego Convention Center March 29-30. At the show, Eclipse will unveil three never-before-seen video slot games and offer a carnival-like experience in its Booth No. 2020.

Eclipse Gaming Senior Vice President of Sales Sean Evans said, “We are excited to return to IGA for our 14th year of exhibiting at the show and supporting the tribal gaming community. Our customers are going to be able to experience three new video slot titles in our booth – Dragons Court Deluxe™ and from our new Bandit Bounty™ Series – Bandidos™ and Outlaws™.”

Dragons Court Deluxe is an 8-way, Asian-themed game in which players chase green, red, and golden dragons that multiply payline wins with a Multiplier Medallion to award up to 5x the player’s prize. The high-volatility game also features stacked reels and multi-level progressives to give players an engaging experience with massive win potential.

Bandidos and Outlaws encourage players to chase the free spins bonus wheel, multi-level progressives, and scatter pays. Featuring the player-favorite cash-on-reels in the Money Bag Getaway Bonus, players stay engaged for their chance to win money bags loaded with credit prizes. As the winnings add up, the outlaw rides across the screen with his bounty.

Another Eclipse game taking center stage at IGA is the Big Shake Carnival® three-reel video slot, which gives the player a true classic coin pusher experience that they would experience in an arcade. Themed to replicate the fun of a carnival, this title keeps the excitement spinning with second-chance respins, wheel bonuses, multi-level progressives, and a first-of-its kind Rapid Fire Bonus perceived skill feature that allows the players to control the dropping of coins onto the coin table. To add immersion, the player can choose their favorite tune from three different soundtracks by touching the track pick button on the front of the coin deck. The Big Shake Carnival is the second title in Eclipse’s Arcade Series™, following the success of the Big Shake Neon®.

Evans said, “We recently launched the Big Shake Carnival and it is just debuting at casinos across the country. We’re celebrating this fun and entertaining title with carnival-like fun in our booth, including a duck pond game, popcorn and cotton candy cart, and a special appearance by Plucka Duck.

Most of Eclipse’s 16 games on display at IGA are available for both portrait and dual-screen cabinets in Eclipse’s IMPACT™ cabinet family with digital toppers.

Click here to register for the IGA Trade Show courtesy of Eclipse Gaming.