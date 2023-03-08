Entertainment Executives Gather to Honor and Observe International Women’s Day

Tonight, filmmakers, producers, entertainment executives and government officials will gather in Savannah, Georgia to celebrate International Women’s Day. The Savannah Regional Film Commission, Savannah Film Alliance, Georgia Production Partnership and Georgia Entertainment News have combined to honor women in entertainment on this special occasion around the theme – #EmbraceEquity.

The event will highlight SWIFT – Savannah Women In Film & Television – an organization of professional women working in the entertainment industry. SWIFT is a chapter of WIFTI – Women in Film and Television International.

Judith More, President of SWIFT, will share more about the organization and their work in Savannah including their initiative to support Union Mission’s Parker House. Union Mission’s Parker House is Coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.

“On behalf of our partners, we want to especially thank the companies supporting the event to make this possible,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. Sponsors include ICP, South Georgia Studios, IVB Media, FilmHedge, RiseImpact Capital, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, Cabretta Capital, Sapelo Insurance, The Bowen Law Group, Crafty Apes, Collins Quarter, Yancey Entertainment.

To receive more information about the event, please email randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com or click here.

Savannah Regional Film Commission

The Savannah Regional Film Commission, an AFCI certified Film Commission, is the central point of contact for entertainment production in the region for motion picture, television, and commercial productions. The office functions as a liaison between film companies and various municipalities in the Savannah region and provides location assistance and coordination with local crew and businesses. The Savannah Regional Film Commission is a division of Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA). For more information, please visit the website at https://savannahfilmalliance.org/.

Savannah Film Alliance

The Savannah Film Alliance was founded by attorney Charles Bowen with the tremendous support of Howard Morrison, Savannah Technical College, SEDA, Savannah Filmmakers, and Beth Nelson along with the entire staff of the Savannah Regional Film Commission. Since its founding in 2015, the Savannah Film Alliance’s membership has grown to over 500 filmmakers, crew, government officials, producers, actors, service providers, and many other entertainment industry supporters. The Savannah Film Alliance offers a unique mutual support system through which its members meet four times a year to ensure Savannah’s continued status as one of the world’s premier filming destinations. The Savannah Film Alliance welcomes everyone with an interest in the local entertainment industry. For more information, please visit the website at https://savannahfilmalliance.org/.

Georgia Production Partnership

The Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) is a nonprofit coalition of companies and individuals who are active in the state’s film, television, music, and digital entertainment industries. Since 1995 GPP’s top priority has been to protect the production tax incentive and strengthen the industry. GPP’s mission is to: Engage the community to protect the tax incentive; Activate individuals through activities to advance all parts of the industry; and Educate the Georgia workforce to strengthen and grow the industry. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.georgiaproduction.org/