Fewer Feature Films Nab California Tax Credits

Independent films dominated the latest round of productions granted tax credits to shoot in the state.

Of 24 movies selected to participate in California’s Film & TV tax credit program, only three are studio projects, the state’s film office said Monday. They’re helmed by Lionsgate ($21.1 million), MGM ($13.8 million) and Disney ($11.3 million).

Netflix and Warner Bros. Pictures, which have led the way in the previous four allotment of credits over the last two years, have no to titles on the list of films getting tax breaks for filming in California. See more at Deadline.