Filmmaker from Moultrie introduces “Aberration” to South Georgia audiences

Robert Greene’s “Aberration” is one of 95 films that will be screened during the seventh annual South Georgia Film Festival March 3-5 at Valdosta State University.

A Moultrie resident, Greene plans to graduate from VSU in 2024 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media and a Minor in Art, specifically three-dimensional art. This is his first time participating in a film festival, and he is “very excited to hopefully meet other passionate creators like myself during the screenings while also being able to show off my work.”

The South Georgia Film Festival celebrates the art and industry of film, particularly those films that showcase the beauty of South Georgia and its people. Preference is given to filmmakers from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina, but the festival also includes films from across the United States and around the world. Selected films represent a variety of categories, including shorts, features, family friendly, high school student made, and college student produced. Visit http://southgeorgiafilm.com/ to purchase passes and view the full schedule of special events, screenings, and panel discussions. See more here.