Georgia Entertainment 100 Event to Highlight Education, Georgia’s Diverse Economy and Workforce Development

The first Georgia Entertainment 100 event of 2023 will be held April 19th in Atlanta, Georgia. The popular evening affair will host the who’s who of film, music, gaming and broadcast around the theme of workforce development and education. The invite only gathering is also an opportunity to honor elected political leaders and government officials acknowledging their role facilitating Georgia’s digital entertainment economy.

The event will be held at ICP Production Centre in Westside Atlanta, 15 minutes from downtown. The Georgia Entertainment 100 will highlight topics around job creation, a diversified economy and educational initiatives in the state. To get more information about supporting the event or to request an invitation, please click here or email GeorgiaEntertainment100@gmail.com.

“It’s no accident that Georgia has the most diverse economy in America and is ranked #1 in nearly every key category including having the best workforce development program. This is a result of strong leadership, executing smart and responsible economic policies that incentivize investment and spending in industries like solar, high tech manufacturing and entertainment,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “These are the jobs of the future, jobs our citizens desire and jobs that are based right here today. The Georgia Entertainment 100 highlights and celebrates the companies in the entertainment sector and its part in Georgia’s global and dynamic economy.”

The Georgia Entertainment 100 event is presented by ICP, Crafty Apes, Reel Supplies with Security Associates of Georgia, TPC, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and Artisan House. Supporting partners include Hanna Brothers, Laser Stream Media, IVB Media, Classic Tents, Blue Trail Production, United Rentals, High Priority Pest Control, Ambient+ Studio along with other companies and advocacy partners to be named later.

“Our partners represent a wide variety of company types serving the music, gaming, film and broadcast industries,” continued Davidson. “We selected ICP as the location of the event because the company is a prime example and beneficiary of Georgia’s incentivized spending and investment programs. The company hires Georgians, buys services from Georgia businesses and serves customers around the entire state.” ICP provides expert sound and audio services plus full-service event production for television syndications, music productions, studios and corporations. ICP recently announced an expansion that will double the company’s footprint` in Georgia.

The event will also highlight Cure NF with Jack as the non-profit of choice. The organization’s mission is to find an effective treatment or cure for neurofibromatosis through the funding of research.

