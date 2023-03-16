GGDA: Best in Georgia Livestream 7 pm March 28

All Georgia’s game jam locations nominated their top game to take part in the GGDA’s annual Best in Georgia competition. We got our first look at all these games March 2, as the teams showed off what they have created and let you in on the great things they have planned.
Now see what another month of development has done for them. Which teams stuck to their plans, improved their games, and are on their way to greater success? This is always a great opportunity to ask questions, meet the teams and even get involved in their next steps.
The Best in Georgia Nominees
Georgia Tech, Root 66
KSU, Root Bear
Revit Online Jam, Sproot
SCAD-Atlanta, Slugfest
SCAD-Savannah, Overgrown
See our first looks here:
Root Bear youtu.be/z4Of0XMcYjY
Overgrown youtu.be/Rpg9D8GZG-Q
Root 66: youtu.be/2_QE49OZsIQ
Slugfest: youtu.be/Q73OxkrX1f8
Sproot: youtu.be/nXz_7AiC-us
When: 7 pm March 28