GGDA: Best in Georgia Livestream 7 pm March 28

All Georgia’s game jam locations nominated their top game to take part in the GGDA’s annual Best in Georgia competition. We got our first look at all these games March 2, as the teams showed off what they have created and let you in on the great things they have planned.

Now see what another month of development has done for them. Which teams stuck to their plans, improved their games, and are on their way to greater success? This is always a great opportunity to ask questions, meet the teams and even get involved in their next steps.

The Best in Georgia Nominees

Georgia Tech, Root 66

KSU, Root Bear

Revit Online Jam, Sproot

SCAD-Atlanta, Slugfest

SCAD-Savannah, Overgrown

See our first looks here:

Root Bear youtu.be/z4Of0XMcYjY

Overgrown youtu.be/Rpg9D8GZG-Q

Root 66: youtu.be/2_QE49OZsIQ

Slugfest: youtu.be/Q73OxkrX1f8

Sproot: youtu.be/nXz_7AiC-us

When: 7 pm March 28

Where: www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs