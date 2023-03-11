Huge changes underway in film industry as it reckons with streaming, pandemic impact

George Mitchell’s family owned a movie theater in Niantic, Connecticut, that they were forced to close after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decline in business.

“When the pandemic came, our business dropped to zero,” Mitchell said. “It was the end.”

But while COVID-19 dealt the final blow to some theaters like the Mitchells’, streaming was already forcing a shift. Now, huge changes are underway in the film industry, as a writers strike looms and the business reckons with the impact of streaming services, as well as lingering effects of the pandemic. See more here.