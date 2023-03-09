Trending
Matt Davis of Reel Supplies: From the big screen to small business success, How film creates jobs in Georgia

Matt Davis is the Founder and President of Reel Supplies based in Georgia. The company provides building products and supplies exclusively to the film and entertainment industry. Today he talks about the economic impact and jobs created as a result of film activity in Georgia and the rippling impact for the state’s economy as Reel Supplies acquires their products from other Georgia-based companies.

