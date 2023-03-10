More ‘Yellowstone’ in Texas? Here’s how the state is working to lure the film industry

Lawmakers in Austin are proposing bolstering film incentives to attract movies, television and other projects. Officials say Texas’ program has fallen short of other states. More film in Texas could be a way for the state and communities like Fort Worth to diversify their economy and attract business and tourism. North Texas’ film industry has gotten recent attention with the help of Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” and “1883.” His show about frontier lawman Bass Reeves will shoot in Fort Worth, and Mansfield will one day be home to a film studio. Attracting film to Texas is a top priority of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, who in a January interview said Texas’ incentive program is “woefully underfunded.”

Texas is missing out on projects to other states like Louisiana, New Mexico and Georgia, Parker said. “Because the reality is, there are plenty of awesome opportunities and projects, and even longstanding film studio opportunities for the state of Texas that we just aren’t funding right now because we don’t have a robust enough fund.” See more here.