Motion Picture Association Statement on New National Association of Theatre Owners CEO Michael O’Leary

The following is a statement from Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin on the National Association of Theatre Owners’ (NATO) announcement that Michael O’Leary will be its new President and CEO.

“Congratulations to the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) for selecting Michael O’Leary as its next President and CEO. The Motion Picture Association (MPA) looks forward to working closely with him and the entire NATO team to continue building a strong and dynamic ecosystem for exhibitors and the entire film industry.

“Michael is, of course, no stranger to the MPA. During nearly a decade on our team, he led the Global Policy and External Affairs Department and achieved numerous successes on behalf of our member studios and the industry. His selection to lead NATO’s next chapter gives me great confidence that our two associations will continue to forge the close and collaborative relationship that enables us to advance our many common goals.

“As I welcome Michael to NATO, I also want to thank my good friend John Fithian for his counsel, wisdom and decades of leadership at NATO. NATO’s growth over the past 23 years is due largely to John’s energy, creativity and dedication, and we are all grateful for his commitment to this iconic American industry.”