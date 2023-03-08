Trending
Peacock releases trailer for new film, Praise This, featuring Augusta’s Kiara Iman

Peacock has released the official trailer for its latest original movie, Praise This, which stars Chloe Bailey, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Loren Lott, Birgundi Baker, gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne, and Augusta’s own, Kiara Iman.

According to the official synopsisPraise This follows aspiring musical superstar Sam, who is willing to do anything to break into the music business. However, her father moves them from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam’s cousin, Jess, and Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition. See more.

