Savannah Regional Film Commission Executive Director Erin Fraser Passes Away

Statement from the Savannah Economic Development Authority It is with great sadness that the Savannah Economic Development Authority announces the passing of Savannah Regional Film Commission (SRFC) Executive Director Erin Fraser. She passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 3.

Erin was named SRFC executive director on Dec. 13, 2022. During her time as executive director she made a tremendous impact on the office and the entertainment production community.

“Erin was a veteran in the entertainment production industry and was already making such a positive impact here in Savannah. She had such a radiant and positive energy that people gravitated to her. She was going to do big things here in Savannah and we are so fortunate that we were able to spend the time we had with her,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “We are heartbroken at the loss and offer her husband, her three children and her family and friends our condolences.”

Erin got her start in entertainment production as a senior assistant to Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels where she helped in the development and launch of Conan O’Brien’s Late Night as well as working on Wayne’s World 2, Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. She was then tapped as a producer for Broadway Video, Michael’s production company.

Erin also worked as a staff writer for Saturday Night Live as well as an associate producer and talent executive for Burly Bear Network, where she was responsible for developing talent and producing original programming.

Erin was born April 23, 1969, in New York City, N.Y. She graduated top of her class at Sleepy Hollow High School in Tarrytown, N.Y., where she also was a track star. She attended Oxford College of Emory University and served on the Oxford College of Emory University Board of Counselors.

She married her husband, Jay Fraser III on Sept. 6, 1997, and had three children all whom are either alumni or current students at Emory University.

Memorial services in Savannah and New York will be announced at a later date.