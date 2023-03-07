SCAD Shines at 2023 Oscars, Over 150 Alumni Contribute to Award-Nominated Films

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce the contributions of over 150 alumni who have contributed their talents to films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. This year, SCAD alumni contributed to a total of 18 films that received nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

These talented SCAD Bees represent a variety of top-ranked degree programs, including animation, visual effects, film and television, production design, sound design, dramatic writing, sequential art, illustration, architecture, interactive design and game development, fashion, painting, photography, and furniture design. Thirty alumni who worked on 2023 nominated films also contributed to 2022 Oscar-nominated films.

Six SCAD alumni contributed to best picture nominee Everything Everywhere All at Once. Art director Amelia Brooke (B.F.A., film and television, 2008) created the look of the film, which is nominated for 11 Oscars including best picture, costume design, directing, film editing, original score, original song, and screenplay. Five sound design alumni also worked on the film, testament to the fact that SCAD is the only university to both offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs in sound design.

“I am thrilled to see this year’s incredible roster of talented alumni who are continuing to be a force in Hollywood, contributing to the biggest movies of the year,” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, Dean of the SCAD School of Film and Acting. “Our alumni are able to transition from the classroom to professional productions seamlessly, thanks to our cutting-edge filmmaking facilities, state of the art software and equipment, and mentorship by Oscar-winning professors. At SCAD our superpower is collaboration—our filmmakers work side-by-side with visual effects artists, animators join forces with sound designers. That collaboration doesn’t end at graduation—many of my former students are collaborating on extraordinary films that entertain and impact audiences across the world.”