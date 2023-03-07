SCAD Shines at 2023 Oscars, Over 150 Alumni Contribute to Award-Nominated Films

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce the contributions of over 150 alumni who have contributed their talents to films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. This year, SCAD alumni contributed to a total of 18 films that received nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
These talented SCAD Bees represent a variety of top-ranked degree programs, including animation, visual effects, film and television, production design, sound design, dramatic writing, sequential art, illustration, architecture, interactive design and game development, fashion, painting, photography, and furniture design. Thirty alumni who worked on 2023 nominated films also contributed to 2022 Oscar-nominated films.
Six SCAD alumni contributed to best picture nominee Everything Everywhere All at Once. Art director Amelia Brooke (B.F.A., film and television, 2008) created the look of the film, which is nominated for 11 Oscars including best picture, costume design, directing, film editing, original score, original song, and screenplay. Five sound design alumni also worked on the film, testament to the fact that SCAD is the only university to both offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs in sound design.
“I am thrilled to see this year’s incredible roster of talented alumni who are continuing to be a force in Hollywood, contributing to the biggest movies of the year,” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, Dean of the SCAD School of Film and Acting. “Our alumni are able to transition from the classroom to professional productions seamlessly, thanks to our cutting-edge filmmaking facilities, state of the art software and equipment, and mentorship by Oscar-winning professors. At SCAD our superpower is collaboration—our filmmakers work side-by-side with visual effects artists, animators join forces with sound designers. That collaboration doesn’t end at graduation—many of my former students are collaborating on extraordinary films that entertain and impact audiences across the world.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, nominated for best visual effects, makeup and hairstyling, and costume design includes 29 SCAD alumni credits, including lead visual effects artist Adam Wagner (M.F.A., film and television, 2018) and speciality costume fabricator Lindsay Hamilton (B.F.A., fashion, 2013). Avatar: The Way of Water, nominated for best picture, sound, visual effects, and production design, includes 22 SCAD alumni credits, including visual effects supervisor Austin Bonang (B.F.A., computer art, 2005) and senior compositor Brittany Piacente (B.F.A., animation, 2012).
Notably, SCAD alumni worked on all five films nominated for best animated feature:
Turning Red, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, The Sea Beast, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
”From visual effects to costume design, SCAD alumni are always at the forefront of creative practice, working together to create ground-breaking cinematic experiences for audiences around the world,” said Danyl Bartlett, dean of the School of Animation and Motion. “These nominations are testament to their hard work, and to the guidance and exceptional learning experiences provided by SCAD faculty. It is a joy to see SCAD alumni receive recognition from the Academy.”