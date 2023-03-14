South Georgia’s Oscar Ties

When the Academy Awards air Sunday night, South Georgia can claim a double connection to the Oscars.

Husband and wife Ray McKinnon and Lisa Blount, and friend Walton Coggins won the Academy Award several years ago for best live-action short film for writing, directing, acting and producing “The Accountant,” a movie about two brothers who hire an eccentric accountant to help them save the family farm.

McKinnon and Blount studied theatre at Valdosta State. Blount passed away in 2010. She may best be known for her role as the blonde-haired friend of Debra Winger in “An Officer and a Gentleman.” See more here.