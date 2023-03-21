Steve Weizenecker of Barnes & Thornburg Talks About the Film Tax Credit Then and Now

Entertainment lawyer Steve Weizenecker is a partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP. He shares his history with the film tax credit dating back to 2007/2008 and how complicated the credit was at that time. He talks about the stakeholders that gathered to form the transferrable credit that would attract big studios to film large scale projects here in Georgia.

