SWIFT and the Women of Entertainment in Georgia to Be Honored in Savannah

Judith More, President of SWIFT, talks about International Women’s Day and the upcoming event on March 8th to honor women in Georgia. There’s still time to attend and support this important gathering. To receive more information please contact us here. .

Georgia Entertainment News in collaboration with the Savannah Regional Film Commission, Savannah Film Alliance, and Georgia Production Partnership invite you to #EmbraceEquity. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, enjoy a time of networking and learning about the latest in film and entertainment in Georgia and the Savannah region while honoring women. A special thanks to our partners for supporting such an important gathering including ICP, FilmHedge, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, Sapelo Insurance, Crafty Apes, The Bowen Law Firm, RiseImpact and others to be announced soon.

To receive an invitation or get more information about supporting the event, please email randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com or click here.

Savannah Regional Film Commission

The Savannah Regional Film Commission, an AFCI certified Film Commission, is the central point of contact for entertainment production in the region for motion picture, television, and commercial productions. The office functions as a liaison between film companies and various municipalities in the Savannah region and provides location assistance and coordination with local crew and businesses. The Savannah Regional Film Commission is a division of Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA). For more information, please visit the website at https://savannahfilmalliance.org/.

Savannah Film Alliance

The Savannah Film Alliance was founded by attorney Charles Bowen with the tremendous support of Howard Morrison, Savannah Technical College, SEDA, Savannah Filmmakers, and Beth Nelson along with the entire staff of the Savannah Regional Film Commission. Since its founding in 2015, the Savannah Film Alliance’s membership has grown to over 500 filmmakers, crew, government officials, producers, actors, service providers, and many other entertainment industry supporters. The Savannah Film Alliance offers a unique mutual support system through which its members meet four times a year to ensure Savannah’s continued status as one of the world’s premier filming destinations. The Savannah Film Alliance welcomes everyone with an interest in the local entertainment industry. For more information, please visit the website at https://savannahfilmalliance.org/.

Georgia Production Partnership

The Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) is a nonprofit coalition of companies and individuals who are active in the state’s film, television, music, and digital entertainment industries. Since 1995 GPP’s top priority has been to protect the production tax incentive and strengthen the industry. GPP’s mission is to: Engage the community to protect the tax incentive; Activate individuals through activities to advance all parts of the industry; and Educate the Georgia workforce to strengthen and grow the industry. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.georgiaproduction.org/