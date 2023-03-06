The Atlanta Opera & Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre join Marquee TV

Marquee TV, the global streaming service for arts and culture, today announces new content partnerships that will connect more people around the world with event more high quality arts performances from international and local arts organizations. These partnerships allow organizations to build global interest in their content through Marquee TV’s international subscriber base as well as offering targeted digital promotional opportunities for both parties.

Two of Atlanta’s performing arts organizations, The Atlanta Opera and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, are the only U.S. arts organizations being added, aside from The Washington Ballet. Atlanta has long been a booming center for entertainment and the arts, and partnerships such as these reinforce that growth.

THE ATLANTA OPERA & TERMINUS MODERN BALLET THEATRE

The Atlanta Opera’s Love Letters to Atlanta series — directed by Felipe Barral — is on the site now, in addition to its productions of Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, Handel’s Julius Caesar and Viktor Ullmann’s The Kaiser of Atlantis. The Atlanta Opera’s production of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs — directed by Tomer Zvulun and Felipe Barral and produced by The Atlanta Opera Film Studio — is also available to watch now.

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre was founded in 2017 by five principal dance artists to create their own unique vision of dance. By bringing together the classical and contemporary dance forms and strengths, the company has become celebrated for the creation of daring and theatrical dance works. Its contemporary dance film, Long Ago and Only Once, choreographed by Ana Maria Lucaciu, saw international success as an intimate dance film during the pandemic and is available to watch now; also available is The Poet, a dance piece exploring life with Dementia, choreographed by Tara Lee.

Fall For Dance North, a leading international dance festival based in Toronto, will also be adding new content to the Marquee TV player soon, including My Mother’s Son, a film directed by award-winning director Vikram Dasgupta at Battersea Arts Centre which features South African brothers Siphe and Mthuthuzeli November. Other pieces coming to the site include More Forever, an evening-length work choreographed by Caleb Teicher set to a score composed and performed by pianist Conrad Tao, plus works featuring Côté Danse (the newly formed collective led by National Ballet of Canada’s Guillaume Côté), Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and Malpaso Dance Company.

Ryan McKinny, Marquee TV’s outgoing Head of US Content Partnerships, said: “We are proud to be working closely with artists and arts organisations to explore new ways to create and deliver performing arts on film in a way that complements and enhances the live experience. The Atlanta Opera, Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, and Fall For Dance North are all continuing to create innovative and forward-thinking digital content that we are excited to now present on our platform.”

THE WASHINGTON BALLET & THE ORCHESTRA OF THE AGE OF ENLIGHTENMENT

Marquee TV has also formed digital partnerships with The Washington Ballet and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and is committed to bringing new and exclusive content from both partners over the coming months. They join Marquee TV’s existing Content Partners — the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra — who both present digital seasons, including world premieres, exclusively on the platform. All of Marquee TV’s creative partners have a dedicated on-platform presence that features free and exclusive subscriber-only performances. Marquee TV recently launched a new marketing site to help fans discover content and to enable partners to showcase additional content for free linked to content on the pay platform. This will include extra content such as interviews with directors and artists to help express and contextualise their work for viewers.

Commissioned by The Washington Ballet, four world premieres featuring choreography by Andile Ndlovu, Silas Farley and Dana Genshaft were filmed as a co-production with Marquee TV and will be added to the player in due course. Their performance of Fanfare for the Common Man choreographed by Silas Farley and starring Gian Carlo Perez is already on the site and available for subscribers. The Washington Ballet’s dancers and artistic staff represent 18 nationalities and the new digital content coming onto Marquee TV embraces the diversity of the company.

The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, one of the world’s leading historically informed performance ensembles, has trained its staff in the art of content production and camera craft, enabling the Orchestra to create high-quality films and concert footage in-house. In addition to this, the Orchestra has worked with students from Acland Burghley School – where the Orchestra has its home – to train 12-17 year old students in the art of production and camera craft (amongst other skills such as artistic planning, set design and marketing). The students gain unique work experience through this scheme and play a core role in the Orchestra’s filmed content. The Orchestra’s performance of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s epic poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner – narrated by Rory Kinnear and paired with music by Purcell – will be added to the site soon. Also coming soon is an all-Mahler programme conducted by Ádám Fischer, including Symphony No. 4, the Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 and Des Knaben Wunderhorn with soprano soloist Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha.

Susannah Simons, Marquee TV’s Head of Content Partnerships, EMEA, said: “We are delighted to add The Washington Ballet and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment to our growing list of content partners at Marquee TV, increasing our offering of exclusive content from world-renowned performers. We will be working closely with our partners to build their digital offering and allow audiences from all around the world to enjoy their performances.”

Cecilia Beacon, Marquee TV’s Vice President of Content and Marketing, said: “These partnerships help us to fully support and promote content to our fanbase as well as providing opportunities for our partners’ fans to enjoy the full range of arts content Marquee TV offers. Through deeper digital integration, fans of The Washington Ballet & the OAE can extend the performance experience long after the live event has ended. Marquee TV can also help to build fan anticipation of the live event experiences for our partners’ key seasons.”

NEW ON MARQUEE TV

A whole host of new productions and performances have been added to Marquee TV in recent weeks, including Teatro Real’s Ring Cycle and the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of Lutosławski’s Symphony No. 4 and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring with Principal Conductor Edward Gardner, and Malandain Ballet Biarritz’s production of Daphnis et Chloé. Other recent additions include the London Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Janáček’s Katya Kabanova with Sir Simon Rattle and the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s recent performance with clarinettist Kinan Azmeh and conductor Enrique Mazzola as well as Daniel Barenboim’s historic 2005 concert with the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in Ramallah, Palestine.

Coming up in March will be the London Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert with Chief Conductor Sir Antonio Pappano, filmed live at the Barbican last month, as well as the Orchestra’s performance of Ligeti’s Violin Concerto with Patricia Kopatchinskaja and Principal Guest Conductor François-Xavier Roth. The London Philharmonic Orchestra returns with the London premiere of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Solemn Prelude, conducted by Principal Conductor Edward Gardner. Marquee will also premiere Birmingham Royal Ballets’ City of a Thousand Trades.

Marquee TV will also begin introducing jazz to the platform as a brand-new genre with performances and documentaries including Ella Fitzgerald and Gerswin’s world and Sinatra at Palm Springs.

Subscribers can also enjoy suggested productions in Marquee TV’s monthly Beginners Guide To… In March, subscribers can enjoy a beginners guide to conductors, including performances from Sir Simon Rattle, Daniel Barenboim, Gustavo Dudamel, Marin Alsop, Barbara Hannigan, Bernard Haitink and more.