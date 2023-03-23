The Town Of Helen In Georgia Is The Star Of A Lifetime Channel Christmas Movie

We’ve got so many great small towns in Georgia, but we’ve got to say, we aren’t all that surprised that Lifetime chose to make a Christmas movie filmed in Helen, Georgia. This is one of the most magical places in the Peach State at any time of year, and during Christmas, there are even more things to do in Helen, Georgia. In 2020, a Lifetime Channel holiday movie filmed in Helen called A Taste of Christmas was released. The film was predominantly filmed in Helen and some of the surrounding cities. It’s one of around half a dozen movies filmed in Helen, Georgia over the years. See more here.