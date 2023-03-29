UGA Grad David Kramer, President of United Talent Agency: Not so secret agent

When David Kramer landed his first full-time job, two years after graduating from UGA and fresh out of film school at the University of Southern California, he started at the bottom.

The very bottom. As in the mail room in the basement of United Talent Agency (UTA). That was 1992.

More than 30 years later, he’s still at UTA. But his view is much nicer.

In September, Kramer ABJ ’90 was promoted to president of Beverly Hills-based UTA, which is now one of the largest talent agencies in the world. It is just the most recent highlight in a career that has seen Kramer become an accomplished agent and business builder who stakes a place among the most connected and powerful figures in the entertainment industry.

“When I started at UTA, our client list sat on one page,” Kramer says. “And we had some white space on that page,” Kramer says.

In those early days, clearly there wasn’t a whole lot of mail to deliver. But working at what was then an upstart agency gave him access and an unfettered opportunity to learn the business. He attended meetings, worked as an assistant, and eventually began representing talent. See more at UGA Today here.