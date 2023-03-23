UTA Officially Opens Georgia Office in the Heart of Midtown Atlanta

UTA and its partner company KLUTCH Sports Group today announced the official opening of their Atlanta offices. The move marks the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports, entertainment and marketing agencies to establish a full-service base of operations in the city, extending UTA’s ability to discover and serve artists, athletes, musicians and brands with strong ties to the region.

“Atlanta is a vibrant city for music, sports and arts, and there is a ripe opportunity to create another center of gravity for film and television,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “We are excited to bring our full range of services to the community of talented artists, athletes, musicians and creators who call the Southeast their home.”

UTA Atlanta co-heads Steve Cohen and Rob Gibbs jointly added, “Atlanta is an entertainment and cultural hub, and planting our flag here gives us the ability to support clients with investments and opportunities across the city’s growing creative ecosystem.”

UTA will offer representation in Atlanta across its multitude of divisions, including music, sports, film, television, digital talent, marketing, gaming, fine arts and more. This includes advising top global brands based in the Southeast on a range of growth initiatives, including ways to partner with the creative community.

Located at 1401 Peachtree Street in the vibrant arts and business district of Midtown Atlanta, UTA will occupy close to 20,000 square feet across three floors. The space was designed by world-renowned architecture firm Hastings Architecture, which also designed UTA’s office in Nashville.

The new Atlanta location includes a fine art gallery, The UTA Artist Space. This unique gallery will be open to the public and showcase exhibitions and programming from the Atlanta art community and across UTA’s global Fine Arts roster. The inaugural show will feature Atlanta-based artist and musician Lonnie Holley in the first exhibition of his work in the city in over 10 years, entitled “The Eyes Were Always on Us.” Holley’s sculptures are constructed from found materials in the oldest tradition of African American sculpture. Objects, imbued with cultural and artistic metaphor, are combined into narrative sculptures that commemorate places, people and events. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Atlanta location adds to UTA’s network of offices in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York, Chicago and London.