Who brought Georgia the gold: Oscars 2023 recap

I told you about several nominees that were representing Georgia last week, and now the winners are in!

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” had nominations in several categories. While Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Jamie Lee Curtis ended up taking the award home for her role in “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.” There was also the award for makeup and hairstyling which Camille Friend and Joel Harlow were nominated for. Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley won that one for their work in “The Whale.”

Ruth Carter was awarded for her hard work and won Best Costume Design. “Lift Me Up” didn’t take home the award for Best Music (Original Song) but we did get to see Rihanna perform the song during the show. The film was also nominated for Best Visual Effects, which ended up going to “Avatar: The Way Of Water.” See more.