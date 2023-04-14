AJFF Presents: Israel at 75

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) presents an exhibition of the most impactful and outstanding titles in the past 75 years of Israeli Cinema, kicking off with a theatrical showcase on Sunday, April 23 at the Springs Cinema & Taphouse and continuing with a week-long streaming offering through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This curation commemorates a larger community offering, led by the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, in support of Israel’s official independence which occurred 75 years ago this April.

“Through this retrospective, audiences will embark on a journey through Israel’s dynamic and complex history, exploring the remarkable strides made by Israeli film artists over 75 years of cinematic storytelling,” stated Kenny Blank, AJFF’s Executive and Artistic Director. “We are thrilled to celebrate Israel’s 75th year of independence with a spectacular curation of films, bringing the community together once again for both theatrical and streaming exhibitions of world-class cinema.”

The showcase will kickoff on April 23, 2023 at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse (5920 Roswell Rd Unit C-103, Sandy Springs, GA 30328), and the celebration will continue with a curated selection of top Israeli titles available to stream via AJFF’s Virtual Cinema from Monday, April 24 at 9:00 AM through Sunday, April 30 at 11:59 PM.

The theatrical releases will include: Sallah (screening at 1:00 PM), Waltz with Bashir (screening at 3:40 PM), and The Band’s Visit (screening at 7:20 PM).

Sallah (Comedy/Drama, 1964, Dir. Ephraim Kishon): Starring Chaim Topol in his breakthrough screen role, a Mizrahi Jewish family from Iraq immigrates to Israel and struggles to adapt to their new life. Winner of the 22nd Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 36th Academy Awards, a first for an Israeli production.

Waltz with Bashir (Animation/Documentary, 2008, Dir. Ari Folman): An Israeli soldier who fought in the 1982 Lebanon War interviews fellow veterans to try and remember a traumatic incident from his past. Winner of 6 Israeli Academy Awards including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Winner of the 66th Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Film, the César Award for Best Foreign Film, and the International Documentary Association Award for Best Feature Documentary. It was the first animated film to receive a nomination for the 81st Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The Band’s Visit (Comedy/Drama, 2007, Dir. Eran Kolirin) Sasson Gabai, Ronit Elkabetz, and Saleh Bakri costar in this gentle, charming comedy-drama about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel for a performance and becomes stranded in a small town, leading to unexpected encounters and a sense of shared humanity. With widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, this funny and tenderly drawn portrait of human connection won 8 Ophir Awards (Israel’s Oscars), including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay, as well as the Cannes Un Certain Regard prize. The film was Israel’s Foreign Language Film submission for the 80th Academy Awards, but was rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences because it contained too much English dialogue.

Tickets are $18 per person per screening, available online at AJFF.org or at the Springs Cinema & Taphouse box office day of, and $18 per title for films streaming in the Virtual Cinema. Member pre-sale will begin on Thursday, April 13th, with tickets opening to the general public beginning Monday, April 17th.

The full lineup and special guests of this hybrid showcase will be announced on AJFF.org/Israel75. For media inquiries and/or interviews, please contact Mark Putnam, Director of Marketing & Communications, at mark@ajff.org or 404-285-5761.