As New York Boosts Tax Breaks for Movies, Some Critics Pan the Program

In recent years, projects that have benefited include NBC Universal’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which received at least $14 million, and Lionsgate’s “John Wick” franchise starring Keanu Reeves, which netted at least $15.7 million and created thousands of jobs.

Doug Steiner, the chair of Steiner Studios — which runs 30 sound stages in the Brooklyn Navy Yard — said the state needs to keep boosting a growing industry. “The pilot that reaches 30,000 feet, he doesn’t turn off the engine,” Mr. Steiner said. See more at NYT.