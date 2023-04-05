Atlanta Film Festival Announces Creative Conference Programming

Today, the 47th annual Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF) announced its lineup of Creative Conference panels, workshops, and conversations that will take place from April 25 – April 28, 2023, from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm each day. This will be the 13th year that ATLFF has curated a robust lineup of educational programming, known as the Creative Conference, as part of the annual film festival. This year, the Creative Conference will offer more than 25 in-person panel discussions, as well as 8 virtual panels and in-depth conversations with industry experts from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

The Creative Conference serves to educate, entertain, engage, and enlighten festival-goers by pulling back the curtain on film and television production, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how projects get made. While covering a wide range of topics, this year’s programming will focus on community, craft, and the future of filmmaking.

“We are so excited to bring the Creative Conference 100% back in person after 3 years primarily on Zoom,” said Linda Burns, a 30-year industry veteran and Creative Conference Director. “Although we loved the intimacy of Zoom conversations on the craft of filmmaking, we’ve really missed the connections made in person between our panelists and audience, and between audience members. We look forward to continuing to build community and craft, offer networking and educational events, and push forward the future of filmmaking together with our amazing panelists, filmmakers, and film lovers.”