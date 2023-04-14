Atlanta Film Festival Announces This Year’s IMAGE Film Awards Honorees

Today, the 47th annual Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF) announced this year’s festival’s special award recipients. The recipients will primarily be honored at the IMAGE Film Awards Gala at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, April 23rd. This year’s IMAGE Film Award honorees include President Jimmy Carter, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal (2011-2019), Atlanta-based entertainment and technology company Trioscope, and BronzeLens Film Festival. The IMAGE Film Award on behalf of President Jimmy Carter will be accepted by a special guest.

Additional award recipients include George R.R. Martin, honored with the Originator Award, which recognizes visionaries who are often imitated, never duplicated, and always responsible for setting new industry standards in the film industry. Keke Palmer, honored with the Ossie Davis Award, which recognizes creative excellence and dynamic contributions to the art of cinema, for her achievements across film, television, and music, all while bringing truth, vulnerability, and power to her roles. And Vincent D’Onofrio, honored with the Phoenix Award, which recognizes Vincent for his 20+ years of acting and now his directorial debut with “Night of the Cooters.”

“We are excited about the return of the IMAGE Film Awards Gala and proud to honor this esteemed group of individuals who have made vast contributions to Georgia’s film industry and community,” said Chris Escobar, ATLFF Executive Director.

Returning after a three-year hiatus, the preeminent awards ceremony for the moving image in the state of Georgia, the IMAGE Film Awards Gala has recognized people who made outstanding contributions to building the state’s film industry and community. Previous recipients include industry and community leaders like Dallas Austin, Attorney General Chris Carr, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, the Georgia Film Office, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Virginia Hepner, Betsy Holland, Diane Ladd, Spike Lee, Tom Luse, Governor Zell Miller, Will Packer, Parker Posey, Burt Reynolds, Michael Stipe, Tyler Perry Studios, and Cicely Tyson among others.

Retaining its original name, the IMAGE Film Awards Gala pays tribute to the Atlanta Film Society’s (ATLFS) original name, IMAGE Film & Video. In the time this event has been on hiatus, Georgia’s film community & industry have undergone a tremendous transformation. Annual spending on production has increased from $200 million to over $2 billion. Meanwhile, ATLFS has experienced some of the most significant evolutions since its formation: a name change from IMAGE to Atlanta Film Society and sustained some of the most longevity in organization staff and leadership in five decades, along with new events and programs like the Creative Conference, SOUND+VISION, New Mavericks, CineMás, PA Academy as well as increased profile, visibility and attendance at the annual Academy Award qualifying Atlanta Film Festival. These programs have been a platform for sharing, celebrating, and elevating the work of hundreds of artists each year, workforce development of over 5,000 participants in ATLFS’ education and networking programs, and allowing for cultural engagement and enrichment of over 50,000 audience members annually. The IMAGE Film Awards Gala serves as the only fundraising event for the ATLFS and is instrumental in growing the organization’s reach, impact, and service to the community and artists it serves.

Phoenix Award: The Phoenix Award honors someone on the rise with new life and chapter in their career. This honor is inspired by the city’s history and future itself. The inaugural Phoenix Award was presented to actor Kiersey Clemons (HEARTS BEAT LOUD) in 2018. And last given to painter and documentary subject George Anthony Morton (MASTER OF LIGHT) in 2022. This year, we recognize Vincent D’Onofrio, who, after 20+ years in acting, is making his directorial debut with NIGHT OF THE COOTERS.

Originator Award: The Originator Award honors a true one-of-a-kind talent, creating new ways of seeing and experiencing art. Originators are often imitated, never duplicated, and responsible for setting new industry standards. This award is inspired by Atlantans. Trailblazers who charted paths for generations behind them. Trailblazers such as Producer Jermaine Dupri, Businessman and Philanthropist Robert Woodruff, Prolific Filmmaker Tyler Perry, Writer Margaret Mitchell, Architect/Developer John Portman, Producer Dallas Austin, and actor Burt Reynolds. The Originator Award was first presented in 2018 to True-Crime Director Joe Berlinger (EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE) and most recently to acclaimed Director Spike Lee (DO THE RIGHT THING, MALCOLM X, BLACKKKLANSMAN) in 2019.

Ossie Davis Award: The Ossie Davis Award, named after the late actor and activist, recognizes creative excellence and dynamic contributions to the art of cinema. The recipient of the Ossie Davis Award must also typify the award’s namesake, who, through his creative achievements, promoted human dignity and social justice. There have only been three prior recipients of this award: Spike Lee (Writer/Director of DO THE RIGHT THING, MALCOLM X, 4 LITTLE GIRLS, SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT) in 2005; Cicely Tyson (Actress in ROOTS, DIARY OF MAD BLACK WOMAN, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES) in 2006, and last awarded to John Sayles & Maggie Renzi (HONEY DRIPPER) in 2007. Keke Palmer (Actress/Director/Musician across various projects, including AKEELAH AND THE BEE, HUSTLERS, NOPE, BIG BOSS) is the fourth recipient of this award in recognition of her creative achievements across film, television, and music, all while bringing truth, vulnerability, and power to her roles.

The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming that is provided year-round by its parent organization, the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Now in its fifth decade, ATLFF is one of only a handful of film festivals worldwide that is Academy Award-qualifying in all three categories (live-action short, animation short, and documentary short subject).