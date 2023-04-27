ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL: Georgia Films Embrace Mixing Media

Georgia continues to be a hub for movie and TV productions, but most of these are filmed in Georgia and developed outside the state. The Atlanta Film acknowledges and showcases Georgia’s home-grown filmmaking creativity, while also focusing on features and shorts from around the world.

Running in theaters and online from April 20-30, the 47th ATLFF will present 155 films, drawing from 9,000 submissions from 118 countries, as well as a Creative Conference with educational workshops, panels, and conversations taking place virtually and in person from April 25 – April 28, featuring industry experts from across the country. See more at Creative Loafing.