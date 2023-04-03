Backlight Student Film Festival to celebrate UGA student films

The University of Georgia Entertainment and Media Industry Club, more commonly known as The Industry, is hosting its second annual Backlight Student Film Festival on April 13 and 14 to celebrate student filmmakers and their creations.

The festival will include a showing of selected submissions from students, a red carpet, mixer and panel.

Students submitted their films in either the short form category, a production under seven minutes long, or mid-length, which is seven to 25 minutes long. The acceptance rate for content in this year’s festival was 11%.

“We’re also going to celebrate and showcase more films this year,” said Cate de Castro, a senior entertainment and media studies and finance major and president of The Industry. “We increased the number of films we let in also because… we wanted to [give]as many opportunities as we could. We’re all just increasing the scale.” See more.