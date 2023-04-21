Built to Last: Georgia’s Interconnected Film and Television Industry

Georgia’s film and television industry is robust, flourishing, and seemingly sustainable. According to the Georgia Film Office, as of March 2023, there are 31 projects being filmed in the state ranging from feature films to television series to unscripted reality productions.

Such totals are impressive and represent a trend that is almost 20 years in the making. Since the adoption of the initial film tax credit in 2005, the state has experienced consistent and sustained growth each year with the only exception occurring in 2020, but the tax credits don’t tell the whole story.

While many other states have experimented with incentive measures, whether in the form of tax credits, rebates, or direct subsidies, Georgia’s story stands out as a unique example of prolonged success. See more at Oz.