California Film and Television Tax Credit Program Unveils New Selections, Including Amazon’s Relocating Citadel

he California Film Commission has announced that seven TV projects — two relocating series and five new series — have been selected for the state’s latest round of film and television tax credits. These projects will spend an estimated $527 million in California during their first seasons and employ 1,585 crew, 629 cast, and 19,994 background actors.

Among the selected projects is the Amazon thriller Citadel, which will move production for Season 2 from the UK to California, becoming the state’s highest-spending relocating TV series to date, with an estimated $119 million in qualified expenditures. With two relocating projects — Citadel and HBO’s Wondermill from Oregon — California’s tax credit program has welcomed a total of 33 relocating TV series from other states and nations since the expanded tax credit program was launched in 2015 (see “Relocating TV Series” list below). See more.