Entertainment Leaders, Business Executives and Government Officials Set for Georgia Entertainment 100 Event

Over a dozen legislators along with business executives, advocacy leaders and government officials make up the over 200 people confirmed to attend.

The largest Georgia Entertainment 100 event ever will be held next week in Westside Atlanta. The evening affair will host the who’s who of film, music, gaming and broadcast around the theme of workforce development and education. The invite only gathering is also an opportunity to honor elected leaders and government officials acknowledging their role facilitating Georgia’s digital entertainment economy.

Over 200 business executives, advocacy leaders, government officials and legislators will convene at ICP Production Centre for a time of networking that will be highlighted by spurts of content around job creation, a diversified economy and educational initiatives.

“We have been overwhelmed by folks from all over Georgia that have signed up to support and attend this event,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. Thus far, over a dozen legislators have confirmed attendance. Plus other other government officials and influencers from around the state have RSVPed to this curated event. “This is an important time for Georgia as the industry explores ways to continue investing in and supporting job growth, economic diversity and business expansion in film, music, gaming, broadcast and other areas of digital entertainment.”

This Georgia Entertainment 100 event is presented by ICP, Crafty Apes, Reel Supplies with Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, TPC, Yancey Entertainment, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and Artisan Haus.

“We are honored to have so many organizations supporting the event. These engaged organizations support progressive economic policy and further investments in Georgia’s digital entertainment economy,” continued Davidson.

This Georgia Entertainment 100 is made possible by Hanna Brothers, Moonshine Post-Production, Laser Stream Media, IVB Media, Catalyst Productions, Classic Tents, Blue Trail Production, Flat Rock Studio, Ripple Videos, United Rentals, PhilanthroFilms, Frazier Deeter, High Priority Pest Control, RiseImpact Capital, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Ambient+ Studio, Sapelo Insurance, Atlanta Sound Guy, Kimpton Overland Hotel.

Other partners include the Columbus Film Commission, South Georgia Studios, Film Macon, Film Augusta, Savannah Regional Film Office, Rome International Film Festival, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Music Partners, Atlanta Film Society, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Production Partnership and others to be named.

“Georgia has the most diverse economy in America and is ranked #1 in nearly every key category including having the best workforce development program in the country. This is a result of strong leadership, executing smart and responsible economic policies that incentivize investment and spending in industries like solar, high tech manufacturing and entertainment,” said Davidson. “These are the jobs of the future, jobs our citizens desire and jobs that are based right here today. The Georgia Entertainment 100 highlights and celebrates companies in the entertainment sector and their part in Georgia’s global and dynamic economy.”

The event will highlight Cure NF with Jack as the non-profit of choice. The organization’s mission is to find an effective treatment or cure for neurofibromatosis through the funding of research.

The event is near capacity as space is limited.