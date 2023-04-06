Family man, Keith Rousch locates and reincorporates his post production company in Georgia

In the middle of the pandemic, Keith Rousch took a literal leap of faith to bring his family and company to Georgia from Los Angeles. Rousch Media, a high-end post production firm, now serves both Los Angeles and Georgia. Showing his commitment to Georgia, Keith dissolved his corporation in California and is now a Georgia-based corporation fully committed to the state.

