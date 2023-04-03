Game Technology Startups Invited to Join Georgia Accelerator

Supporting Startups and Game Devs

Game Tech Hub is a partnership between the Georgia Game Developers Association (GGDA) and Fusen.World (https://fusen.world/). The Fusen.World accelerator platform created by GGDA Chairman Chris Klaus helps drive the startup ecosystem up to the next level.

Game Tech Hub focuses on new companies making technology for game developers. Tools like the Unreal Engine, Unity 3D, Discord and others have shown the massive potential of these companies, but traditional accelerators do not cater to or understand their needs.

Game Tech Hub invests $500,000 in its participating startups in three milestone-based tranches. It puts the startups through an eight-week game technology-focused short curriculum. It connects startups directly with game studios that can use their tools while providing insights only they could develop. We also connect the startups to informed mentors who can help them on other areas, including investments, marketing, sales and more.

Since we operate internationally and our accelerator sessions occur virtually, we accept startups from anywhere in the world. We do require incorporation in the United States, and our sessions are in English. Please review our deal terms below.

Apply to join Game Tech Hub HERE by April 30. Applying earlier increases your chance of acceptance. We plan to announce the first cohort May 15.

If you are interested in being a mentor, please fill out this very brief form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPLoEZlDME1HtzDB4p_NI_8K0BXSBbvApOpMg7QOxe51ZczA/viewform?usp=sf_link