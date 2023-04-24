The Recap: Georgia Entertainment 100 Event Focuses on Workforce Development, Education & Progressive Policy

Dozens of statewide legislators, entertainment executives, advocacy leaders and other government officials attend to network with peers around the theme of continuing Georgia’s leadership in job creation and education in the creative industries.

The largest Georgia Entertainment 100 event ever was held at ICP Production Centre last week in Westside Atlanta. The invite-only affair hosted the who’s who of film, music, gaming and broadcast around the theme of workforce development and education. This was an opportunity to honor elected leaders and government officials acknowledging their role facilitating Georgia’s digital entertainment economy.

Further networking continued afterwards at the Kimpton Overland Hotel. The following morning, guests gathered for an intimate breakfast on the Hotel’s rooftop.

“We were honored to host so many like minded professionals from all over Georgia on Wednesday evening and into Thursday,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “From every corner of Georgia, music, gaming, broadcast and film executives came together to engage with each other and with government officials and elected leaders. It was a magical time made possible by our partners and supporters.”

During the event, brief spurts of content displaying the direct local impact of the entertainment industry were shared around periods of networking. “This Georgia Entertainment 100 was a live case study of how the tax incentive for film is working to impact the entire ecosystem of digital entertainment in the state. ICP Production Centre is a living, breathing example of job creation – a Georgia-based firm buying products locally, supporting nonprofits locally and servicing the spectrum of entertainment companies,” Davidson stated to the crowd at the event.

Each of the legislators that attended the event were honored and recognized along with other distinguished guests and organizations including:

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner, Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Sebastian Barron, Community and Outreach, Governor Kemp’s Office

Chandra Harris, Esq. State Director, Office of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff

Chris Escobar of the Atlanta Film Society

Cardellia Hunter of the Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment

Kate McArdle of the Georgia Film Academy

Film commissioners, local elected officials and representatives from around Georgia were also in attendance and recognized including leaders from the Columbus Film Commission, Film Augusta, Film Macon, Rome International Film Festival, Dekalb Entertainment Commission, South Georgia Film Office, Savannah Regional Film Commission and others.

This Georgia Entertainment 100 event was presented by ICP, Crafty Apes, Reel Supplies with Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, TPC, Yancey Entertainment, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and Artisan Haus.

Other partners included Hanna Brothers, Moonshine Post-Production, Laser Stream Media, IVB Media, Catalyst Productions, Classic Tents, APRIO, Blue Trail Production, Flat Rock Studio, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, High Priority Pest Control, Sapelo Insurance, Atomic Design, Atlanta Sound Guy, Ripple Videos, United Rentals, PhilanthroFilms, Frazier Deeter, All Access Staging, RiseImpact Capital, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Ambient+ Studio, RudHil Location Services and Realty.

At the event, advocacy organizations and those working to continue progressive economic policy in the entertainment industry were also in attendance.

Georgia Music Partners – Tammy Hurt and Mala Sharma

Georgia Production Partnership – Jeremiah Bennett, Em Ferguson and Craig Miller

Georgia Game Developers Association – Andrew Greenberg

Georgia Screen & Entertainment Coalition – Kelsey Moore

Georgia Latino Film Alliance – Jose Marquez

Other present and notable attendees included Misty Holcomb, film advocacy serving Georgia’s entertainment infrastructure, Julie Straw of REIMAGINE, Brandon Reece of the Motion Picture Association and Charles Judson of Film Impact Georgia.

“The coming together of private and public organizations in Georgia and beyond for this event was truly amazing and the timing could not be better. As we move into the summer and reflect on the success of the last few years, it’s exciting to explore the path forward for all Georgians and continue our status as the creative and entertainment capital of the world,” concluded Davidson.

Speakers included Joe Hanna of Hanna Brothers, Matt Davis of Reel Supplies, Chris LeDoux of Crafty Apes, Representative Josh Bonner and Jay Rabbit of ICP. Cure NF with Jack was the non-profit of choice. for the evening. The organization’s mission is to find an effective treatment or cure for neurofibromatosis through the funding of research.

Three other Georgia Entertainment 100 events are confirmed for 2023 in Columbus, Savannah and another in Atlanta. Plans are in the works for additional events in North Georgia, Middle Georgia, South Georgia and Augusta. To find out more about these events and how your organization can be involved, email GeorgiaEntertainment100@gmail.com or contact us here.

Special Note: We will have more pictures and imagery to be posted soon here and on our social outlets along with some fun commentary about preparing for the event and the event itself. Stay tuned!