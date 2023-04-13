Georgia Film Academy’s Scott Votaw to Speak at Columbus Film Commission Quarterly Meeting

The Columbus Film Commission has announced that Scott Votaw, executive director of the Georgia Film Academy (GFA), will be the featured speaker at the next quarterly meeting on May 10th. The event will be at the Springer Opera House in Columbus, Georgia. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond providing an opportunity to share information about activity in the region.

Scott Votaw was recently named to the position of executive director of the Georgia Film Academy. An experienced entertainment arts and academic industries global expert, Scott has over 25 years of experience working for production companies. Through 10 years of education experience, he also holds expertise in current and trending production needs, training and educational circular creation and workforce development.

“The Georgia Film Academy has been an essential asset preparing students for the workforce in the Columbus region,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “We are honored to have Scott speak to filmmakers and entertainment professionals about ongoing and future initiatives of GFA.”

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

The event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on May 10th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please email FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.