Georgia Game Developers Association Meeting April 11 at Hi-Rez

In our survey, you asked for GGDA meetings with bigger impact, and we are delivering. Our April 11 meeting at Hi-Rez Studios includes:
-
Visiting the Hi-Rez Studios Productions building
-
Announcing the 2023 Best in Georgia winner
-
Meeting the Best in Georgia nominees
-
Learning innovative ways to get gamer feedback courtesy of Tabnam
-
The chance to apply for the Game Tech Hub startup accelerator
-
Networking with your peers and more!
When: 6 – 9 pm April 11
Where: Hi-Rez Productions, 4300 Alexander Drive Suite 100B, Alpharetta, GA 30022
How Much: Free for GGDA members, $20 all others
GGDA Members get tickets HERE
Non-GGDA Members get tickets HERE