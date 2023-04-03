Georgia Game Developers Association Meeting April 11 at Hi-Rez

In our survey, you asked for GGDA meetings with bigger impact, and we are delivering. Our April 11 meeting at Hi-Rez Studios includes:

Visiting the Hi-Rez Studios Productions building

Announcing the 2023 Best in Georgia winner

Meeting the Best in Georgia nominees

Learning innovative ways to get gamer feedback courtesy of Tabnam

The chance to apply for the Game Tech Hub startup accelerator

Networking with your peers and more!

When: 6 – 9 pm April 11

Where: Hi-Rez Productions, 4300 Alexander Drive Suite 100B, Alpharetta, GA 30022

How Much: Free for GGDA members, $20 all others

GGDA Members get tickets HERE

Non-GGDA Members get tickets HERE