Georgia Game Developers Association Meeting April 11 at Hi-Rez

In our survey, you asked for GGDA meetings with bigger impact, and we are delivering. Our April 11 meeting at Hi-Rez Studios includes:

  • Visiting the Hi-Rez Studios Productions building

  • Announcing the 2023 Best in Georgia winner

  • Meeting the Best in Georgia nominees

  • Learning innovative ways to get gamer feedback courtesy of Tabnam

  • The chance to apply for the Game Tech Hub startup accelerator

  • Networking with your peers and more!

When: 6 – 9 pm April 11

Where: Hi-Rez Productions, 4300 Alexander Drive Suite 100B, Alpharetta, GA 30022

How Much: Free for GGDA members, $20 all others

GGDA Members get tickets HERE

Non-GGDA Members get tickets HERE

