Georgia Music Grants Awarded for 2023 Programs

The Georgia Music Foundation announces it has awarded more than $230,000 in Georgia Music Grants for 2023. Fifty-six schools and non-profits across the state from Dahlonega to Donalsonville have received grants to support their music programs.

 “We’re not music educators ourselves,” says Georgia Music Foundation Chair Russell Bennett, a Walton County real estate developer and partner in Athens’ Kindercore Vinyl. “Our mission is to support the deserving programs that already exist at schools, after-schools, summer camps and non-profits statewide.”

Paraprofessional Martrez Reynolds and students from Delta Innovative School in Quitman, GA, with Djembe drums purchased from a Georgia Music Grant.

Special consideration is given to grant applications from rural Georgia and underserved communities. Janie Jones, Fine Arts Coordinator for Brooks County Schools, says, “We were fortunate enough to receive Georgia Music Foundation grants for five of our Brooks County Schools in 2020. These funds allowed us to purchase world percussion instruments and instruction, a set of ukuleles and tuners, technology, sound systems, sheet music and music downloads for our bands and chorus. The GMF grants definitely increased the accessibility of music resources at our schools.” Delta Innovative School, Brooks County Middle and High Schools, Quitman Elementary School and North Brooks Elementary all received grants in 2023, as well.

Funding for this round of Georgia Music Grants, which were $5,000 or less, was provided by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund II, Mrs. G’s Foundation of Pooler, GA, proceeds from the annual “Georgia On My Mind” benefit concert and individual and corporate donors.

Amy Ray and Brent Cobb host the 9th Annual Gretsch Presents “Georgia On My Mind” benefit concert on May 10, 2022. (Photo by Emma Delevante)

The Georgia Music Foundation also acknowledges the generous support of the state’s homegrown artists. “Amy Ray and Brent Cobb have been hosting fundraising concerts for us since 2020, online and in-person, graciously bringing their friends onboard to celebrate Georgia’s music influence and promote the value of music education,” says Foundation Director Lisa Love.

In another creative show of artist support, acclaimed producer Butch Walker, a native of Cartersville, joined fellow singer/songwriters Elizabeth Cook and Katie Pruitt—all of whom participated in music while attending high school in Georgia—to record and release the Jim Croce song, “Walkin’ Back to Georgia,” to benefit the Georgia Music Foundation. “Music education in school shaped my future,” Walker says. “Music was my therapy and my saving grace.” The single, released on New West Records, is available to stream on most music platforms.

The Georgia Music Foundation’s mission is to support programs of music education, preservation and outreach. It has awarded more than $800,000 in Georgia Music Grants since 2015 as well as provided Georgia Music Relief Fund grants to more than 150 Georgia musicians and crew members during Covid. Information on the next round of Georgia Music Grants will be available in August 2023 at georgiamusicfoundation.org.

The 2023 Georgia Music Grant recipients include:

Amped Kids Foundation Inc Gainesville Musical Instruments Acquisition
Artz for the Harp Corporation Powder Springs AFTH Group Harp Youth  Programs
Atlanta Music Project Atlanta AMP After-School Band & Orchestra
Augusta Mini Theatre Inc. Augusta After-School Piano Program
Banks County Middle School Homer Performing Arts Program/Instruments
Battlefield Elementary Fort Oglethorpe Purchase of Ukuleles
Bethesda Academy Savannah Learning and Loving the Uke!
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valle Columbus After-School Group Music Lessons
Brooks County High School Quitman Instruments, Equipment & Software
Brooks County Middle School Quitman Band and Chorus Instruments & Repair
Club Xhell Incorporated Riverdale Music Matters After-School Program
Columbus Symphony Orchestra Columbus Making Music Matters After-School Program
Cross Creek Elementary Thomasville Cross Creek Strings Program
Cumming Elementary School Cumming Orff Instruments & Repair
Delta Innovative School Quitman Music Production Equipment
Eddie White Middle Academy Hampton Purchase of Orchetra Instruments
ESP – Extra Special People, Inc. Watkinsville Afternoon Music Therapy Program
Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts Savannah Garrison Tropical Steel Drum Band
Fitzgerald High School College and Career Ac Fitzgerald Encore Unlimited Show Choir
GA Pick & Bow Traditional Music School Dahlonega After-School & Summer Camp Instruction
Georgia Humanities Decatur Blues Documentary Project
Gladden Middle School Band Chatsworth Gladden Middle School Warrior Band
Glynn Middle School Brunswick Instrument Cases & Supplies
Greater Augusta Area  Orff Chapter Grovetown Greater Augusta Area Orff Workshop Series
Hamilton Holmes Elementary East Point Beatin’ Path School Assembly Program
Haven Elementary Savannah Hornet Band Program
Heard Elementary School Savannah Modern Band Program
Heart Music Athens Hilsman Middle School Outreach
Hertitage Academy Elementary School Atlanta Instrument Purchase
I Am Arts Foundation East Point After-School Drums at Stonewall Tell
Jacob G. Smith Elementary School Savannah Modern Band Program
Jarrard Burch Foundation Gainesville Jarrard Burch Songwriting Outreach
Largo-Tibet Elementary School Savannah Orff Program and 5th Grade Band
Lovin Elementary School Lawrenceville Outdoor Musical STEAM Garden
May Howard Elementary Savannah Modern Band Program for 5th Grade
McDonough High School McDonough Mighty Marching Warhawk Band
New Horizons New Directions Preparatory Ac Griffin Musical Instruments for Orchestra
New Manchester High School Douglasville NMHS Mighty Marching Jaguars
North Brooks Elementary School Morven Music Program/Drum Clinic
North Metro Academy of Performing Arts Peachtree Corne Songwriting and Performance Program
North Tattnall Middle School Reidsville North Tattnall Middle School Band
Nuçi’s Space Athens Camp Amped & Pre-Amped Sessions
Otis Redding Foundation Macon Lesson Scholarships
Pelham High School Pelham Pelham High School Band
Perry Middle School Perry Perry Panthers Percussive Arts Program
Powers Ferry Elementary School Marietta Ukulele for You – 4th and 5th Grade
Quitman Elementary School Quitman Ukuleles & Instructional Resources
Sarah Mills Hodge Elementary School Savannah Hands on with Orff
Savannah Music Festival, Inc. Savannah SMF Musical Explorers Pogram
Seminole County Elementary School Donalsonville Broadway Jr. Beauty and the Beast
Shiloh Elementary School Snellville Spring Musical Program
South Tattnall Elementary School Glennville Instrument Purchases
Washington Street Community Center Covington WSCC Children Choir
Windsor Forest High School Savannah Windsor Forest High School Band
Worth County Primary School Sylvester World Music Drumming Program
Youth Villages Inner Harbour Douglasville West African Therapeutic Drumming Program

