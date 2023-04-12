Georgia Music Grants Awarded for 2023 Programs

Special consideration is given to grant applications from rural Georgia and underserved communities. Janie Jones, Fine Arts Coordinator for Brooks County Schools, says, “We were fortunate enough to receive Georgia Music Foundation grants for five of our Brooks County Schools in 2020. These funds allowed us to purchase world percussion instruments and instruction, a set of ukuleles and tuners, technology, sound systems, sheet music and music downloads for our bands and chorus. The GMF grants definitely increased the accessibility of music resources at our schools.” Delta Innovative School, Brooks County Middle and High Schools, Quitman Elementary School and North Brooks Elementary all received grants in 2023, as well.

Funding for this round of Georgia Music Grants, which were $5,000 or less, was provided by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund II, Mrs. G’s Foundation of Pooler, GA, proceeds from the annual “Georgia On My Mind” benefit concert and individual and corporate donors.