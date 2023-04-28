Georgia State Graduate’s Internship on Creed III Launches Career in Film/TV

Raine Harkins always had an affinity for film production. Inspired by the classics like “The Godfather” and “Pulp Fiction,” his desire to create and tell stories began at a young age, but Harkins’ path to the industry was not linear.

While at Mountain View High School in Gwinnett County, Harkins assisted with school news broadcasts getting a taste of what the industry had to offer. What he didn’t realize was his love for production could be a career. After graduating high school, he enrolled as a business major at Kennesaw State University only to quickly realize it was not for him.

Following a few semesters, he decided to take a year off to reevaluate his options, working several jobs, and watching films that provided new production industry insights. His eyes were opened, and he knew film was what he wanted to do.

“It was kind of a roundabout way to get there,” said Harkins. “But I found a passion that I just had to pursue.”

With a clear path forward, he enrolled at Georgia State University to pursue a bachelor of fine arts in film while also taking Georgia Film Academy (GFA) courses through the institution. By 2022, Harkins achieved his professional Film and Television Production Certification from GFA after completing an internship on the set of “Creed III.”

GFA certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

“Georgia Film Academy courses were a great experience,” said Harkins. “Brian Gunter, my set lighting teacher, was an amazing instructor. Everything I learned through GFA was immediately applied, and they really set me up for success.”

While interning on the set of “Creed III,” Harkins assisted on electrical power whenever and wherever it was needed. He ensured the craft truck and the director’s equipment was fully powered, watching and learning from the cast and crew.

From there, he began gaining momentum in his career, landing positions on reshoots of “Shazam II,” “Blue Beetle” and Marvel Studios’ “Echo.” With new projects rolling in, Harkins has his sights set on moving up in the electrical department with hopes to one day write, film and direct his own productions.

His advice to other TV and film aficionados: “You have to be willing to work below what you think you’re worth at the beginning. Earning that respect is huge for people you are going to be interacting with all the time. They don’t want to see you’re just there to punch a clock. They want to see you have a desire to be there, and you would be willing to work for free if that’s what it took.”

