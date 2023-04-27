Georgia State University’s School of Music Brings Top Music Supervisors to Atlanta for a Weekend of Sync

Georgia State University’s School of Music hosted a weekend of all things Sync, the art of combining songs with moving images, featuring some of the top music supervisors in the industry. The event aimed to create a pipeline to pair Georgia State students aspiring to be professional musicians with the sync community. During an exclusive listening session, a handful of GSU students who have recently launched their music with the MTM Standard label presented their music in an exclusive listening session with six of the top music supervisors in the country.

“We feel that it will be impactful for the supervisors to not only hear the artists’ music but also get to meet them and learn a little bit about their story as students and artists,” said Al Thrash, professor of Music Management at GSU.

The Sync Meetup was open to all GSU students and the public and took place Sunday, April 16 at 12 p.m. It included a panel discussion with the visiting supervisors followed by a social mixer. These supervisors are experts in their field and shared their insights and experience with attendees. Here’s a highlight of each guest:

Attique Iqbal: Music Supervisor who has worked on numerous high-profile film and television projects, including the award-winning Netflix series “The Crown,” “The Witcher,” and “The Stranger.”

Tiffany Anders: A renowned music supervisor for film and television, including projects such as the HBO series “Sharp Objects,” the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” the films “Like Crazy,” “The Intervention,” and “Wilson”.

Andy Ross: Andy has worked on numerous high-profile film and television projects, including the popular HBO series “Girls,” “Sharp Objects,” “Euphoria,” and “The Deuce,” as well as films like “The Big Sick,” “The Disaster Artist,” and “Booksmart,” among many others.

Reesha Archibald: A respected music supervisor who has worked on a diverse range of projects, including the films “Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and the popular TV shows “Atlanta,” “Insecure,” and “Dear White People”.

Angela Jollivette: A highly accomplished music supervisor known for her work on award-winning films such as “The Hate U Give,” “Creed II,” and “Queen & Slim,” as well as hit TV shows like “Empire,” “The Chi,” and “Snowfall.”

Romar Bennett: A talented music supervisor who has worked on a variety of films and TV shows, including “Luke Cage,” “The Punisher,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” and “The Photograph,” among others, showcasing his diverse range of musical tastes and expertise.

“We want to encourage all the music makers at GSU to learn the importance of sync and the many opportunities available across all forms of visual media,” says Ben Yonas, professor of Music Production & Recording at GSU. “While many artists are chasing Spotify playlists, Tik Tok and Instagram followers, Sync is one of the few areas of the business where it really comes down to the music. We are also hoping to expose a career path in music supervision to our students.”

According to Billboard, Sync revenues from TV, film, and ads were up 29% in 2022. This increase outpaced streaming (up 16%) and vinyl sales (up 22%).

The Sync Meetup took place on April 15-16 2023, at Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute. The event on Sunday was open to songwriters, artists, music producers, aspiring music supervisors, aspiring tv & film producers, music publishers, labels, managers, and more!

Through the Rise Initiative, SOM recently launched MTM Standard, GSU’s student-led music distribution and sync company. The distribution arm had its debut in March with a series of releases from student artists. This Sync Meetup coincides with the launch of MTM Standard Sync, a full-service music library and licensing company.