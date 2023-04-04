Greenspoon Marder Lawyers selected among Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers

Greenspoon Marder attorneys Sandra Brown, Alan S. Clarke, Jerry Juste, and Kendall Minter have been named to Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers List for 2023. Billboard Magazine editors annually select a class of attorneys, nominated by their firms and peers, that are an essential resource for the music industry’s rising artists, songwriters and superstars alike.

Ms. Brown works with a broad spectrum of talent, including award-winning recording artists, music producers, songwriters in Hip Hop, Pop, Rock, and Christian music, entertainment companies as well as independent filmmakers. She focuses on strategic business counseling to clients and their management teams.

Mr. Clarke concentrates his practice of over thirty years on entertainment industry matters, including contract drafting and negotiations, trademark and copyright sales and acquisitions and corporate law, as well as infringement issues and litigation. He regularly represents and counsels entertainment companies, athletes, actors, performers, producers, writers, publishers, and artists.

Mr. Juste brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his entertainment and corporate law practice while working at the highest levels of the entertainment industry for over 25 years. He has gained most of his experience in senior business affairs positions, working at several of the world’s most iconic record labels on dealings with multi-platinum selling artists. Mr. Juste currently represents an array of artists, entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainment-related companies of varying size for whom he handles sophisticated and complex transactions and serves in a general counsel capacity.

Mr. Minter is an internationally renowned entertainment attorney with over 40 years of experience. He has extensive experience representing all segments of the entertainment industry, including creating and negotiating recording agreements, music publishing agreements, record label distribution contracts, 360 deals, touring agreements, and operating agreements, endorsement agreements, content licensing agreements, trademark applications and corporate formations.

Greenspoon Marder’s Entertainment & Sports practice group provides multidisciplinary and innovative legal counsel to clients in the entertainment, media, and technology industries across the United States. As trusted advisors to both creatives and businesspeople in the entertainment and sports industries, we counsel clients in entertainment talent negotiations, providing outside general counsel services and assisting companies with corporate structuring, financing, operations, sales and acquisitions, trademarks, copyrights, employment advice, record contracts, music, and book publishing, and we have extensive experience negotiating multi-million-dollar licensing, branding and media deals.