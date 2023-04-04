Lionsgate Studios Atlanta, a 40 acre, $200 million facility in deal with Great Point Studios

Great Point Studios, a media-focused company specializing in film and television infrastructure, today announced it has signed a third deal with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and is currently building a major new production facility in Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement was made today by Great Point Studios Founder, Robert Halmi. Lionsgate has agreed to be a long-term anchor tenant of the studio complex. As anchor tenant, Lionsgate will have naming rights to the studio. Lionsgate is also partnered with Great Point Studios on a state-of-the-art studio facility in Yonkers, New York with a second studio facility slated to open in Newark, New Jersey.

Lionsgate Studios Atlanta is located in Douglas County where some of the location filming was done on Lionsgate’s mega-hit franchise “The Hunger Games.” The facility will be up and running in late 2023.

The 500,000 square foot, full service, modern entertainment complex will include 12 large sound stages, office and support space, a back lot and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks. The new media complex, which will be owned and operated by Great Point Studios, will offer a full set of production services on site, including grip and electric, equipment, props, set building, restaurants, location catering, cleaning service, and security.

The 40 acre, $200 million facility will be developed by a joint venture between Great Point Studios and its institutional partner, an affiliate of Lindsay Goldberg. Holder Properties has been tapped as the project’s developer and Gensler has signed on to lead the way with architecture and master planning. Lionsgate Studios Atlanta will be located less than 16 miles from the center of the city and only 25 minutes from the Atlanta Airport.

Great Point Studios founder Robert Halmi called upon decades of experience as founder of the Hallmark Channel and a producer of more than 400 film & television projects to create a facility that fits the needs of today’s television and film productions. “The state of Georgia has seen a record year in terms of film and television productions. With the rising demand for production facilities, a studio location in Atlanta was an ideal next step for our partnership with Lionsgate as we continue to bring best-in-class production facilities to the East Coast,” said Halmi.

“In response to continued strong demand for our content, we’re pleased to partner with Great Point Studios and The State of Georgia to extend our studio facilities production footprint to metro Atlanta,” said Lionsgate EVP of Television Production Gary Goodman. “Lionsgate Studios Atlanta becomes our third state-of-the-art production complex with proximity to a major metropolitan area, allowing us to continue to scale our film & television production operations, create hundreds of local jobs and invest in regional economic growth.”

Lee Thomas, Director of the Georgia Film Office said, “From the early years of the film office, Georgia has had a great relationship with both Robert Halmi Jr. and Robert Halmi Sr. in their roles at Hallmark Entertainment and Robert Halmi Productions, and we are excited to begin this next chapter with Robert Halmi Jr. and Great Point Studios. We are thrilled that Great Point Studios has chosen Douglasville for this exciting project, and we look forward to partnering with Lionsgate on film and television projects for decades to come.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp added, “When the pandemic struck, we worked hard in Georgia to communicate with our partners in the Georgia film, TV, and streaming industries. Together, we forged a safe and appropriate path to allow the film industry to return to operations and deliver Georgia Made productions to eager consumers all around the world. Because of this partnership approach and the resiliency of our state’s film and television infrastructure, we are once again enjoying incredible growth and investment from industry leaders like Lionsgate and Great Point Studios. These projects will support hardworking Georgians and ensure that we are a top producer of television shows and feature films for years to come.”

The studio facilities initiatives were shepherded for Lionsgate by Lionsgate CFO James W. “Jimmy” Barge.