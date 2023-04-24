Lt. Governor Jones and Speaker Burns Announce Appointees to Review Georgia’s Tax Credits

Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Speaker of the House Jon Burns announce their respective appointees who will work on behalf of the Georgia General Assembly to review all Georgia tax credits, including Georgia’s film tax credit. Announced last month, this review is intended to support Georgia businesses while ensuring a significant return on investment for Georgia’s taxpayers.

The review process will take place during the remainder of 2023 so that any legislative changes which may be proposed could be considered during the 2024 Legislative Session. The House and Senate will work with the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the Georgia Department of Revenue as well as industry stakeholders throughout the process. Public meetings of this group will be announced in the near future.

“I look forward to working with Governor Kemp, Speaker Burns, the House and business community to see what is and is not working to ensure a sound return on the state’s investments,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “This joint approach is a critical first step in the process of reviewing all of Georgia’s current tax credits. My appointees are experts on tax policy and have been implementing and analyzing tax policy supporting economic development and Georgia’s ranking as the number one state in which to do business for over a decade.”

Lt. Governor Burt Jones has appointed Senate Finance Committee Chairman Senator Chuck Hufstetler (R -Rome) to serve as a co-chair on behalf of the Senate. Lt. Governor Jones has appointed the following members to serve along with the co-chair: Senator John Albers (R–Roswell), Senator Greg Dolezal (R- Cumming), Senator Bill Cowsert (R- Athens), and Senator Michael “Doc” Rhett (D- Marietta).

“I have called on some of the House’s most experienced leaders on tax policy to work on this important review, and I know they will work on behalf of all Georgians to support job growth and maintain a fair, competitive tax structure,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “I look forward to working with Governor Kemp’s administration, Lt. Governor Jones and the Senate as well as the business community throughout this process.”

Speaker Burns has appointed House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Shaw Blackmon (R-Bonaire) to co-chair the review on behalf of the House. Speaker Burns has also appointed the following members to the review: Rep. Debbie Buckner (D-Junction City), Rep. Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton), Rep. Chuck Martin (R-Alpharetta), and Rep. Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe). Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin), Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, has been appointed by Speaker Burns as an ex-officio member.