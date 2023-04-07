Trending
Georgia Entertainment News
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Ringgold man’s short film has won three awards; next step, enter it in top film festivals

Ringgold man’s short film has won three awards; next step, enter it in top film festivals

0
By on News

Ringgold resident Jamison Braly’s fascination with movie-making began when he was a child watching films like “Star Wars,” “Back to the Future” and “Indiana Jones.”

“It wasn’t just the stories that mesmerized me,” says Braly. “It was how the movies were made — the lights, the special effects, the acting.”

Braly played around with making simple videos using his parents’ VHS camcorder and became good enough by the time he finished college that people began to seek him out to videotape their wedding stories. They are no ordinary videos Braly creates to commemorate the biggest step in so many people’s lives — they are creative and memorable for even strangers who watch them. See more.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.