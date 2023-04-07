South Georgia Entertainers Help Create Networks and Industry Growth

The South Georgia Entertainers will meet on Tuesday, April 11, from 6-8 p.m., at the Turner Center for the Arts located at 527 N. Patterson Street. SGE is led by local musicians Lloyd Carter (Lloyd Carter Band) and Aaron Strickland (Naturally Southern) and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, unless otherwise noted. The group brings musicians of all ages and experience levels together to discuss key industry issues, regional opportunities available, and ways to support one another.

Aaron Cheney will be the guest speaker. Cheney will present and discuss his book, “Songwriting Step By Step,” as well as common songwriting mistakes, bad habits, what makes a great song, etc. Whether an individual is interested in writing songs or analyzing songs, Cheney will instruct attendees on how to do it. He literally wrote the book on it.

“Are you a musician, or are you in the music business? Because there is a difference.” This quote, attributed to the American rock band Kiss, resembles the direction that the South Georgia Entertainers networking group has taken in serving South Georgia’s entertainment industry.



SGE is for entertainers only. It is not a public event; however, the results of the network is expected to have a positive regional impact. For more information, visit www.turnercenter.org, contact Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com, or contact Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com.