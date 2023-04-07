South Georgia Studios: Let’s take a look

I have been hearing about South Georgia Studios for a while and plans to build a large studio around the Valdosta area. So I traveled to Quitman, Georgia to learn more. (Quitman is just off of I75, outside Valdosta, 3 hours south of Atlanta). I met with Honnie Korngold and was also introduced to Lisa Folsom, Film Liaison, South Georgia Film Office.

Honnie and Gary Korngold plan to build 143,000 square feet of purpose built sound stages, mill, workshop and professional office space in Quitman. South Georgia Studios is in a partnership with the nonprofit PhilanthroFilms, led by Cathy Parker. PhilanthroFilms’ mission is to educate the workforce and attract film to the region.

They have been quiet, strategic and stealthy in their approach. The circle of advisors and those working to help make the studio a reality is very impressive.

Soon, we’ll share more about the slate of projects and other positive aspects we learned about this project. For now, it’s important to share this key motivation for Honnie and Cathy to embark on the initiative – the population, of all ages in this region, desire creative career opportunities in film, music, gaming and other areas of digital entertainment. South Georgia Studios and other developments around the state are a result of Georgia’s successful and progressive incentive programs colliding with the incredible demand for Georgians seeking high-paying jobs in digital entertainment.

Randy Davidson, Georgia Entertainment News