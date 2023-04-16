Southwest Georgia: Platinum Sound Studios set to celebrate 25 years

At any given time, there are dozens of would-be musical artists in a city the size of Albany setting up home studios and playing around with a sound that they’re sure will bring them fame and fortune.

Given the number of musicians who actually emerge from that group and stick around for more than a few months or even a couple of years, the term “fly-by-night” comes to mind.

But Mario Meadows, the owner of Platinum Sound Recording Studio in Albany who once had his own home recording studio, is anything but fly-by-night. In fact, Meadows, who’s worked with such rap luminaries as Field Mob, Li’l Scrappy, Yung Joc, Ghetto Mafia and others, is getting ready to celebrate a milestone most of his peers would never dream of. In May, Meadows will celebrate Platinum Sound’s 25th anniversary.

"A lot of people have asked me over the years why I didn't take my skills to Atlanta and work with that rich bed of talent there. But if I leave, what would be left in our community? It's not like there aren't other places to record in Atlanta. There, I'd have just another studio. I stay to provide a service to the people of southwest Georgia."