Tara Theatre Achieves Initial Fundraising Goal, sets $75K Stretch Goal

Like composing their own big screen soundtrack for the city, Atlanta cinephiles and historic preservation enthusiasts affirmed their support for Tara Theatre to the tune of $50,637.25, just over the initial $50,000 goal.

In the seven weeks since the Feb. 21 announcement that the beloved historic cinema will return this spring, the Tara Theatre and its companion nonprofit, the Friends of Tara, today announced they sold $29,972.25 in advance gift card and tickets, and raised $20,665 in donations, respectively.

“We are overwhelmed by, and greatly appreciative of, the enthusiastic response to the Tara Theatre’s return,” said Chris Escobar, Friends of Tara founder, owner of The Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre, and executive director of Atlanta Film Society. “We can hardly wait to open the doors and welcome moviegoers later this spring.”

As stated with the Friends of Tara launch in February, initial funds will enable the historic venue team to install new equipment, fixtures and furnishings or other interior and exterior improvements to the theatre located at 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

The grand reopening date remains to-be-announced pending resolution of operating permits in the weeks ahead.

“Energized by Atlanta’s generosity, and to further enable the re-opening, with this initial goal of $50,000 achieved, we established a stretch goal of $75,000 to make additional specific improvements to our historic marquee sign,” said Escobar. “The changes we envision will restore or celebrate the original Mid-Century look for the ‘now playing’ and ‘coming attractions’ sign facing the intersection of LaVista Road at Cheshire Bridge.”

Escobar announced the return of Tara Theatre, as well as a new nonprofit fundraising campaign in support of the theatre’s long-term viability, during the closing event for the 2023 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival held Feb. 21. With the support of AJFF Executive Director Kenny Blank, Escobar’s team negotiated an agreement with Halpern Enterprises, owners of the Cheshire Square shopping center where the Tara Theatre is located.

Escobar’s team also announced creation of Tara Theatre LLC to be structured like Plaza Theatre LLC, the for-profit business created to preserve and operate the Midtown venue since 2017. Friends of Tara is a nonprofit organization modeled after the nonprofit Plaza Theatre Foundation, the Midtown venue’s fundraising division.

“The Plaza Theatre Foundation and Friends of Tara function solely to preserve and share these historic venues with future generations,” added Escobar.

For the stretch goal, donations continue to be accepted through the theatre’s website TheTaraAtlanta.com. The public may also support the theatre via advance ticket or gift card purchases available through the website.

The Tara Theatre LLC team for the reopening and management of the venue also includes cinema booker/operator Michael Spaeth and his wife, Kris Spaeth, as well as Steve Krams of Magna-Tech Electronic as equity partners with Escobar.

Magna-Tech is providing the equipment and installation of Tara’s new projection technology which includes new digital formats as well as historic 35mm and 70mm film projectors, making The Plaza and Tara the city’s only theatres with both types of older film projection units. Installation at Tara began during March.

“The Tara will be a cinema regularly presenting films in their original formats for the first time in more than a decade,” said Escobar.

He added the Tara will create a robust schedule of events featuring classic film, art house releases and independent films. This format brings back some of the traditions established during the first few decades of operation after Loews opened Tara Theatre in 1968 or “the Lefont years” starting in 1980 through their transition to United Artists.

With the creation of Tara Theatre LLC, three employees of Plaza Theatre LLC were promoted to work with both venues, with Richard Martin as programming director and Kristin Anderson as marketing and events manager now part of the ownership team as well. Other job openings for Tara will be posted to TheTaraAtlanta.com.

More information about Tara Theatre will be posted in the days ahead via TheTaraAtlanta.com and elsewhere online with social media handles @TheTaraAtlanta via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Anyone interested in more information, joining or supporting Friends of Tara may donate or contact the theatre team via the website.

“Almost every day since our renovation work began, numerous passersby have waved or stopped to tell us their excitement for preserving the Tara,” said Escobar. “To these supporters and everyone, we say ‘thank you’ and ‘keep watching for our grand re-opening announcement.’”